Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a blaze early Thursday at a southwest Topeka residence.

The blaze was reported at 1:33 a.m. in the 3200 block of S.W. 32nd, authorities said.

There were no reports of injuries.

Additional details, including an estimated dollar loss and cause of the blaze, weren't immediately available.

