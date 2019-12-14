There has been another continuance in the case of a man charged for a 2017 Leavenworth County crash that resulted in five deaths.

Kenny B. Ford appeared Friday in Leavenworth County District Court for what had been scheduled as an arraignment. But Ford’s attorney, Benjamin Casad, requested a continuance.

The case was continued until Jan. 31.

Ford, Greeley, Colorado, is charged with five misdemeanor counts of vehicular homicide for a July 11, 2017, crash on the Kansas Turnpike in southern Leavenworth County.

Ford was driving a tractor-trailer at the time of the multi-vehicle crash, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Arraignment in the case previously was continued Sept. 11 and Nov. 15.

Casad said Friday that his client probably will enter into a plea agreement.

Assistant County Attorney Shawn Boyd said the prosecution made a plea offer after talking with family members of victims.

Ford was not present when his case initially was called Friday.

“I’m not quite sure where Mr. Ford is,” Casad said.

Casad said his client had appeared at all previous hearings.

District Judge Michael Gibbens said he would issue a bench warrant. But the judge said he would hold onto the warrant until 5 p.m. in case Ford arrived late.

Ford appeared in court later that morning.

