The early going this season has been anything but kind for the Ell-Saline Cardinals, but playing nearby rival Bennington gave them enough incentive to put together their best effort of the season.

Still it wasn't enough, as Bennington rolled to a 60-34 victory in the third-place game of the Tri-County Classic on Friday night at Kansas Wesleyan's Mabee Arena.

The Cardinals still were within three points five minutes into the second quarter before Bennington clamped down defensively and took off on an 11-2 run to open up a double-digit lead, eventually settling for a 28-19 cushion at halftime.

By the time it was all said and done, a huge disparity in field goal percentage was the major difference in the game.

Bennington began attacking the rim with a vengeance while the Cardinals suddenly went into a deep freeze.

“In the first half, we were getting a little impatient and stuff,” Bennington coach Curtis Pickering said. "So we had a little talk at halftime about getting through the cuts, setting good screens, getting good shots and finishing.

“We had a lot of good shots in the first half and missed a lot of layups."

In the third quarter, Bennington went 9 for 15 from the field finished the game at 54.2 percent. The Bulldogs' defense also stiffened as Ell-Saline shot just 17.6 percent (9 of 51) from the floor.

Ell-Saline coach Michael Lochard looked at the youth and inexperience on his team and how it affected their play, especially when Bennington began to pull away.

“You’ll see signs of improvement and good, and then they’ll go back to ‘Hey let’s dribble this up and chuck it’, instead of getting in a rhythm," he said. “We still need to shore up some things on our defense — that’s inexperience knowing where to be and seeing the man — just little things. That's the frustrating part. It’s just little things that we’re not doing.”

Pickering, on the other hand, his Bulldogs respond in the second half.

“We wanted to keep everyone to low percentage shots,” he said. "Then we like to work it around and get in the paint.”

Javon Allen was the most effective Bulldogs at getting in the paint as he scored 15 on 6 of 11 shooting. Cayden Bauer added 10. Rowan Loder led Ell-Saline with10 points.

Bennington girls 38, Ell-Saline 20

Bennington’s girls turned Ell-Saline over 29 times with its full court pressure to claim the second place in the Classic. The Bulldogs improved to 3-1 while the Cardinals dropped to 0-4.

The defense had to fuel what offense there was for Bennington, since the Bulldogs shot only 31.5 percent from the field and the Cardinals 25 percent.

“We were happy with the press,” said Bennington coach T.J. Trout. “It’s something we kind of like to hang our hats on, on the defensive side. We were a little on the tired legs after multiple games thorough out the week.

“We’re very blessed to have a group of young ladies who like to get after it, so it’s comfortable to have so many girls we can put on the floor at any time.”

Ell-Saline coach Cary Wilson said she saw improvement from her Cardinals.

“We do better and better at breaking the press,” She said. "But then they make us play faster than we want to on the back side.

"But we’ve got to be able to score two-on-one and we’re just not at that point yet.”

Kayla Kind and Jordan Murphy led Bennington with seven points each, while Trista Watson and Chloe Stanley added six apiece. Abby Frisbie’s five points led Ell-Saline.