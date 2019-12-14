Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Lawton Nuss retired Friday before a crowd of supporters who packed the ground floor of the judicial building in Topeka.

Nuss told the crowd that serving on the high court was the greatest privilege of his 37-year legal career, which began with two decades of law practice in Salina. Republican Gov. Bill Graves appointed Nuss to the Supreme Court in 2002, and Nuss has served as chief justice of the court since 2010.

Nuss said it was an honor to work with the 2,000 dedicated employees of the judicial branch in Kansas.

"You have asked so little of me as your chief justice," Nuss said, "but I have asked so much of you, and you have delivered time and time again and made me look so good in the process. I am grateful, so grateful, for your support."

Nuss announced in July he would leave the post and turn his attention to helping veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress. Nuss served in the Marine Corps.

His departure opens a second vacancy to be filled by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. The governor on Monday will reveal her choice to replace Justice Lee Johnson, who stepped down in September.

"I am delighted to celebrate your distinguished career, but I will really miss having you here across the street," Kelly said.

Justice Marla Luckert, who was appointed to the court by Graves in 2003, will replace Nuss as chief of the court at a ceremony on Tuesday. The chief justice position is based on seniority.

Luckert said she estimated Nuss had participated in at least 17,000 cases before the Supreme Court and authored 300 decisions. She said Nuss carefully selected every comma and word he wrote.

"The result was clear, understandable, well-reasoned decisions," Luckert said.