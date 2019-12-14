St. Peter’s United Church of Christ welcomes the McPherson Community Brass Choir. The group will offer a Christmas performance at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the church, located at the corner of Harvey and Pine in Inman.

The performance is free and open to the community. The McPherson Community Brass Choir is the oldest civic musical organization in McPherson.

The church phone number is 620-585-2627.

—

All are welcome this third Sunday of Advent at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman, at 8:15, 9 or 10:30 a.m. Interim Pastor John Chastain will bring a message based on John 1:1-4 titled “Jesus, the Living Word of God!” at the 8:15 and 10:30 services. Keith Neill will lead the 9 a.m. service with a message, “The Jesus Life”, based on John 1:1-4, 14-16. The Christmas Joy Offering will be received in all services. Adult Christian education begins at 9:30 a.m. and the ReFresh Café will be open from 8:45 to 10:15 a.m.

The annual ‘Round-the-Table Carol Sing begins at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. FPC church family and friends are welcome to attend this much-loved event. The deacons will prepare and serve a meal at the Christian Soup Kitchen on Thursday.

—

New Life Christian Church, 2928 N Hendricks, invites you to join us in worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pastor John Frey will bring the Advent message: "A Father of Power, A Mother of Peace," taken from Luke 1:26-38.

Come join Wednesday night Bible study at 7 p.m. for study, prayer and fellowship as we explore God's Word, dealing with the Lordship of Jesus.

The Christmas Eve Candlelight Service is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

On Sunday, Dec. 29 a Chili and Soup Luncheon will follow the worship service. After the luncheon, we will "undecorate" the church.

—

Bring the entire family and join Legacy Bible Church tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. for “Lessons and Carols;” an inspiring program of your favorite traditional and contemporary Christmas music interspersed with the biblical story of the birth of Jesus. Legacy Bible Church meets at Central Christian School, located at 1910 E. 30th in Hutchinson. For more information, visit our website at www.legacybiblechurch.com or call our office at 620-314-9902.

—

Union Valley Bible Church, 1916 East 30th Ave, is holding its 2nd Annual “Old-Fashioned Christmas Sing-A-Long”, on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. We plan to sing favorite old Christmas hymns and songs. Refreshments served afterward. The public is invited.

—

This Sunday at Grace Episcopal Church, we celebrate the third Sunday of Advent. Services are at 8 and 10:15 a.m. Our annual Lessons and Carols will be presented at the 10:15 a.m. service and the children and youth of Grace will present the short musical: "Silent Night: The Birth of a Carol" during the service.

Vestry will meet at Noon in the Conference Room. The ECW will be selling baked goods and soups this Sunday and Dec. 22. Wednesday Chapel services are at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The adult Bible study meets at 10 a.m. in the Parish Hall each week.

The UTX youth group Christmas Party will be at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 18. On Thursday, Dec. 19, the Altar and Flower Guilds will meet at 9:30 a.m. All members are asked to attend. Lunch will be served at noon.

The Community Clothes Closet will be open from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. All items in the closet are free and it is open to the public.

Holy Communion Service will be held at Wesley Towers at 2 p.m.

Grace will open its doors for those attending the Hyde Park Luminarias on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 6-9 p.m. The UTX Youth Group will be serving soup, bread, and hot beverages.

Grace Episcopal Church welcomes visitors to all services and activities. We are located at 2 Hyde Park Dr.

—

Park Place Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2600 N. Adams St., welcomes all to its worship services in the sanctuary at 9 a.m. (traditional service) and 11:10 a.m. (contemporary service). Sunday school is available at 10:10 a.m. Our youth group, grades 6th through 12th, meet on Sunday evenings at 6 p.m.

Wednesday morning Bible study meets at the church at 9:30 a.m. each week at the church. We also have a youth program on Wednesday evenings beginning with a light meal at 6 p.m. for children ages kindergarten through 5th grade.

During Advent, we will be focusing on a theme based around the 300th anniversary of the hymn, "Joy to the World,” during our worship services.

Not feeling “Holiday Joy” this year? Are your friends and family not understanding how you feel? Join us for a “Blue Christmas” service on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. The service will take place in the chapel. Also known as a Service of Solace and Remembrance, a “Blue Christmas” service aims to be a source of peace and solace to all who have experienced loss through death, divorce, illness, depression and many other life challenges. This is also for those under stress during the holiday season who need a time of rest. With singing, scripture readings, and prayer, this service invites those who attend to take time for themselves and to find comfort at a difficult time. There will be light refreshments following the service. All are welcome

The community is invited to attend the Christmas Eve services this year. There will be two services on Dec. 24: a 6 p.m. Family-Oriented Service and 11 p.m. traditional service.

The church office is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is (620) 662-6665. The website is www.parkplacechristianchurch.org.

—

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 140 E. 30th Ave., will have services at 5:30 p.m. today in the Parish Hall and 10 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.

The Men's Fellowship Group meets at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at the church. Fellowship Group #5 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Fellowship Hall.

Church Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.

Fellowship Group #1 will meet at noon Tuesday in Fellowship Hall.

There will be no kids' activities this week.

Martha Circle will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Looking ahead, join us as we celebrate Christ's birth with the great carols and festive music of the season, the powerful words of the Christmas story, and Holy communion. Our Christmas Eve candlelight services are at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

—

New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 700 E 25th, welcomes all to join in worship at 9:30. A time of fellowship follows with Sunday School at 10:50. Rev. Craig Waetke will bring a message titled "And He Will Be Called " - Part 3. Scripture text will be read from Isaiah 9:6. Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m., those who wish to carol to the shut-ins will meet at the church. We will return to the church after caroling for chili and refreshments. Monday evening at 6 p.m., the prayer group meets in the library. Wednesday evening at 5:45 p.m. will be a brief Advent lesson followed by a soup supper. The office phone number is 620-662-9439.

—

The South Hutchinson United Methodist Church will be serving our December Community Soup supper on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 5:30 p.m. The meal includes bowl of chicken noodle soup, salad, dessert and a drink. Join us for the food, fun and fellowship. Donations accepted, but not required.

—

Tenth Avenue United Methodist Church, 300 W. 10th Ave, invites you to All Ages Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., Worship Service at 10:45 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 15. This is also the last day for the 2019 Mitten Tree. All donations from the tree will benefit Genesis in Garden City. Seekers group at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. will be our Annual Christmas Gathering. A light supper will be served and a very special visit from Santa.

—

First Baptist Church, 800 N Main, invites you to share Sunday with them Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., Worship at 10:45 a.m. and fellowship dinner after worship. Pastor Rishawn Austin will have your attention with his message titled “Greater than...”. Women's Bible study will be at 6 p.m. Monday and Awana for K-6 grades will be 6:00-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.