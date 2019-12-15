A pyramid scheme on Facebook called the “Secret Sister” scam is back again this holiday season. It’s been around for at least 4 years, promising you “between 6 and 36 gifts.” Those who use social media would be well advised to steer clear of the scheme. Your Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that the scam will probably give you no gifts, it will get your personal information into the hands of crooks, and it is illegal to participate in.

How it starts

Facebook (and reportedly Reddit) users see a post like this one in their news feed:

“Looking for 6 ladies or more to participate in a secret sister gift exchange! You only have to send 1 gift valued at $10 and send it to 1 secret sister and you will get 36 in return! Let me know if you are interested and i will send you the information. Its easy. Come on ladies we deserve a little surprise gift now and then too!”

Potential participants are told to send their name, address and contact information, and to send a gift to the top name on the list. Then, they are instructed to put their name at the top of the list, along with some of their friends, in hopes that as others add their names, the gifts will begin to arrive. A newer version of the scheme requests that participants send a bottle of wine.

How it ends

Like all pyramid schemes, this one relies on the constant recruitment of new names in order to keep the scam going. And like all or them, it quickly dries up because some do not send gifts. It inevitably leads to a lack of presents and many disappointed participants.

However, there is another risk besides not getting any gifts. Participants have sent their personal information to an unknown scammer who may use it to steal identities.

Participants are also at risk because they are breaking the law. According to the U.S. Postal Inspector, chain letter schemes like this one are a form of gambling. It is illegal if money or items of value are requested with a promise of substantial return to the participants.

BBB’s advice

When anyone promises you a bounty of gifts or cash by mail, email or social media, BBB recommends:

• Ignore it. It is illegal. Think about whether it’s worth it to you to break the law. Instead, report it to the U.S. Postal Inspection Services.

• Report it to Facebook. Invitations to join pyramid schemes should be reported by clicking in the upper righthand corner and selecting “Report post” or “Report photo.”

• Never give personal information to strangers. You risk identity theft and other scamming activity by doing so.

• Beware of false claims. They may claim to be legal and endorsed by the government. It’s a lie and you will not gain riches by participating. Chances are you will receive nothing in exchange for your efforts.

For answers to other questions or concerns regarding social media scams, contact your BBB at (800) 856-2417 or visit our website at bbb.org.