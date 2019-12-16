WICHITA — Tate Vang hit one of two free throws with one second left in regulation to lift the Friends Falcons to a 77-76 upset of the 20th-ranked (NAIA Division II) Bethel College men’s basketball team Saturday night in KCAC play in Wichita.

Bethel led by 11 with 3:23 remaining, but didn’t score in the remaining time. Zion Fralin tied the game with 23 seconds left.

Friends led 32-30 at the half.

Bethel drops to 12-3 overall, 7-2 in KCAC play, falling into second place in conference play, a game behind Ottawa. Friends moves into third place, a half-game behind Bethel and 1 1/2 games behind Ottawa.

Bethel was led by freshman Kylon Bryant with a career-high 17 points. Garrett White scored 16 points. Jaylon Scott scored 12 poibts. Terrell Marshall scored 10 points.

Davonte Pack led Friends, 8-6 overall and 7-3 in KCAC play, with 22 points. Jun Murdock scored 15. Zion Franklin scored 12. Tate Vang scored 11.

Bethel plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at NCAA Division II Fort Hays State at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays. The game will count as an exhibition for the Threshers. The Tigers are 4-4.

BETHEL (12-3, 7-2 KCAC) — Poe Bryant 0-3 0-0 0, Dakota Foster 2-4 0-0 4, Terrell Marshall 4-9 1-3 10, Danen Kistner 0-0 0-0 0, Jaylon Scott 4-10 3-9 12, Greg White 0-0 0-0 0, Clifford Byrd II 4-4 1-3 9, Tavaughn Flowers 1-5 5-6 8, Garrett White 6-13 1-2 16, Scott Garriga 0-0 0-0 0, Kylon Bryant 7-12 2-2 17. TOTALS 28-60 13-25 76.

FRIENDS (8-6, 7-3 KCAC) — Gabriel Coachman 4-6 0-0 8, Bryant Rogers 1-1 0-0 3, Zion Fralin 5-9 2-2 12, Tate Vang 4-5 2-4 11, Jarrett Murphy 0-1 0-0 0, Hayden Bruner 0-0 0-0 0, James Conley 3-12 0-1 6, Cedric Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Jun Murdock 5-12 3-4 15, Davonte Pack 8-12 4-4 22, Marquan Shakur 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 30-58 11-15 77.

Bethel;30;46;—76

Friends;32;45;—77

Total fouls — BC 21, Fr. 27. Technical fouls — BC: K.Bryant :42-1h, Gr.White 9:56-2h. Fr.: Conley 9:56-2h. Fouled out — BC: P.Bryant. 3-point shooting — BC 7-19 (P.Bryant 0-1, Foster 0-1, Marshall 1-2, Scott 1-4, Flowers 1-2, Ga.White 3-7, K.Bryant 1-2), Fr. 6-15 (Coachman 0-2, Rogers 1-1, Fralin 0-1, Vang 1-1, Conley 0-3, Murdock 2-4, Pack 2-3). Rebounds — BC 34 (Scott 8), Fr. 36 (Pack 8). Assists — BC 16 (Marshall 4, Flowers 4), Fr. 13 (Pack 4). Turnovers — BC 19 (Ga.White 4), Fr. 19 (Conley 4). Blocked shots — BC 1 (Scott 1), Fr. 3 (Fralin 1, Conley 1, Shakur 1). Steals — BC 10 (Ga.White 4), Fr. 7 (Vang 2, Conley 2).