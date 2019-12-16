A Monday morning garage fire in southeast Topeka that caused an estimated $10,000 in damage was determined to be intentionally set, officials said.

The blaze was reported shortly after 7 a.m. in a single-story detached garage behind a residence at 2847 S.E. Illinois Ave.

Topeka Fire Department shift commander Chuck Gatewood said at the scene that first-arriving crews found the garage fully involved in flames.

Firefighters quickly put out the blaze and conducted a search inside the structure, finding no one inside.

Crews remained on the scene past 8 a.m. as they continued to knock down hot spots, as smoke continued to come from the roof on the east side of the building.

Initially, the address where the fire occurred was listed as 1302 S.E. 29th. The address corresponded to numbers on the south side of the garage facing S.E. 29th.

However, Gatewood said at the scene that 1302 S.E. 29th didn't match any official property listings.

It was later determined that the address for the garage was 2847 S.E. Illinois Ave. The residence is located on the northwest corner of S.E. 29th and Illinois Avenue.

All of the estimated $10,000 loss was to the structure, Topeka Fire Department officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Topeka police assisted by blocking traffic on S.E. 29th between Indiana Avenue on the west and Illinois Avenue on the east.

Anyone with information about the fire may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or 1-800-222-TIPS.