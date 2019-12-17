The Wellington City Council named and approved nine members to a steering committee that will meet over the next five months to discuss a five-year strategic plan being developed for the city.

Earlier this month, the city entered an agreement with WSU’s Public Policy and Management Center (PPMC), which will develop a plan for future city goals. The PPMC recommended the formation of a steering committee to act as advisers in the process. Individuals appointed to the committee during the Dec. 17 meeting are from City Council, the Wellington Chamber of Commerce, Cowley College, real estate and other business entities within the city.

The three city council members appointed to the Strategic Planning Steering Committee are Kevin Dodds, (who was unable to be present at the council meeting) Jennifer Heersche and Robert Hamilton. The others appointed to the committee are Jan Grace, Dustin Craig, Aaron Seyfert, Bob Leftwich, Cammy Theurer-McComb and Valerie Earl.

The steering committee will meet approximately four times until the completion of the plan, which is estimated to be in May of 2020.

In other business, the council held a public hearing and approved the amendment of the 2019 budget for the Airport Fund due, in part, to the costs of repairs related to hail damage earlier in the year. City Manager Shane Shields told the council that the expenses are covered by insurance recovery funds, and no Ad Valorem tax dollars are involved.

The Council also approved a recommendation from the Planning Commission to grant a zoning request from BNSF Railway for 2.9 acres of property the company owns in the east corridor of the city, east of Meridian Road and west of the existing railroad tracks. The property, which had no zoning classification and was considered for agricultural use, was classified as 12-Heavy Industrial.







