A senior center located in a Kansas town of around 1,400 people between Salina and Manhattan off I-70 recently donated $1,320 to the Wellington Senior Center to help pay for a replacement of the facility’s roof.

The Chapman Senior Center in Dickinson County recently held a “rock-a-thon” in which pledges were made as flat donations or for every minute participants rocked in rocking chairs. The proceeds from that event were donated to the Wellington Senior Center.

“They had gone through something similar,” Dorothy Ala, director of the Wellington Senior Center said. “They came up with enough money to take care of their problem so now they’re helping us.”

Mary Jo McDonald, vice-president of the Chapman Senior Center Board of Directors, said, "We've made renovations on our senior center and I know the challenge of raising money through grants, gifts and fundraisers."

Ala doesn’t know exactly how old the senior center building is, but estimates the building, which has been a grocery store and skating rink among other things, is 80 to 90 years old and still has the same roof it started with. Now, there are leaks in the ceiling that affect the quality of life there, Ala said.

“We’ve been fighting the damage from the rain for 10 years,” Ala said.

Wray Roofing, out of Newton, is supposed to start replacing the roof sometime in December or January. The roof replacement is important to the preservation of the facility, Ala said.

“A lot of people use this building and we want to keep it going,” she said.

People socialize and participate in several activities at the senior center, such as playing cards, dominoes, quilting and crafting, Ala said.

“We’ve got young people growing old all the time,” Ala said. “I’d say it’s very important. After I retired, I got so depressed so that’s when I started coming here and I think it’s vital for the ones coming up. We’re a big family. I’m not depressed at all now. I’ve got people who care for me.”

McDonald said when the check was presented at the Wellington Senior Center "they were ecstatic. They were very happy and, I believe, very surprised at how much we were able to collect for their center.

Ala expressed gratitude for the help the Wellington Senior Center has received from the Chapman Senior Center.

“They could’ve kept that money for themselves, but they didn’t,” she said. “They donated every bit of it to us.”