Winter will not officially begin for several more days. But local residents began the work week dealing with the effects of a winter storm.

Leavenworth County received between four and 5.5 inches of snow Sunday, according to Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

And the area received additional snowfall Monday.

Classes were canceled Monday for schools throughout the county.

Crews were out Sunday and Monday, clearing snow from roads.

"They're still out after it," Vincent Grier said Monday afternoon.

Grier is the road and bridge superintendent for the county government.

Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said public works employees in the city began working 12-hour shifts to respond to the snow storm.

Undersheriff Jim Sherley said the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office responded to more than a dozen weather-related accidents including a few that resulted in injuries.

He said this number of accidents is not unusual for the first big snow of a winter season.

Deputy Police Chief Dan Nicodemus said members of the Leavenworth Police Department responded to about nine wrecks including things such as vehicles becoming stuck.

But Nicodemus said Monday morning that some accidents may not yet have been reported to the Leavenworth Police Department.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, the Leavenworth Police Department initiated a practice of accepting walk-in accident reports. People who were involved in accidents that did not result in injuries were asked to exchange information and report the crashes later to the Police Department.

Nicodemus said police officers returned to their normal accident response practice at 6 a.m. Monday.

Nicodemus expressed concern that snow that begins during the daytime hours may refreeze at night, resulting in black ice on roadways.

He said this may lead to more crashes over the next couple of days.

"That's when we see the majority of accidents," he said.

Temperatures are expected to warm up some during the week. High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be in the mid-40s, according to a National Weather Service forecast for the city of Leavenworth.

Saturday will be the first official day of winter.

