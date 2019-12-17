It has been a rough year in Nickerson with flooding creating some lingering financial hardship, said resident Donna Phillips.

That led to a struggle collecting sufficient donations for an annual Christmas gifting project organized by the local Chamber of Commerce, which marked its sixth year.

In the end, however — like always — residents and area businesses came through, said Phillips, wiping a tear from her eye as she pointed to ornament prints in the Nickerson Community Center's front window honoring some of those who gave.

Despite the winter weather, more than a dozen volunteers congregated at the center for about four hours Sunday afternoon to wrap more than 300 Christmas presents that were purchased with those donations.

The gifts will go to children in the area, primarily identified by the school district, whose families are in need. After the presents were wrapped and then sacked in black 39-gallon leaf bags, a family member was contacted to pick them up.

On Monday, Phillips started collecting again for next year.

Most of those wrapping on folding tables taking up the west half of the Community Center were participating for the first time. Some of the adults dressed for the day, one sporting a Santa hat and another a sleigh bell necklace. Volunteer Bret Richard played Christmas music on his cellphone.

Volunteer Kenna Huggard, 9, who participated with her mother and sister, has been waiting six months for wrapping day to arrive, Phillips said.

This year they had gifts for 62 families, Phillips said, with one added just last week after a parent lost his job. The recipients include a child with leukemia and one scheduled for brain surgery.

They try to give at least five gifts per child.

“We try to keep the price range fairly equivalent” per child in a family, Phillips said.

They also always include books, as well as a stuffed stocking bearing each child’s name.

Phillips shops all year long to get the most out of the money, starting with after-Christmas sales and continuing through Black Friday. They receive bicycles from the Reno County Toy Run.

Besides the children’s presents, Chamber board member Jeanette Herdt puts together gift baskets to deliver to homebound residents and those in nursing homes, Phillips said.