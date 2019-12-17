Since Travelin’ Smoke BBQ moved to its new location 217 N. Washington, owners Billy and Traci Soles, have purchased a new smoker, expanded their menu and seen many new faces.

“I love it,” Billy said. “I love meeting people. I love getting to visit with people.”

For the past three years, Billy and his wife, Traci, ran their business from a trailer.

“We wanted to make sure our stuff was gonna work in Wellington before we opened up a building,” Billy said.

“It’s been busy, it’s been real busy. We’ve gotten a lot of support in Wellington over the years, but we’ve really seen it since we opened in this building.”

Since branching out to a building, the Soles’ have added fried foods like hamburgers and chicken fried steak to their menu as well as cereal malt beverages.

Probably the biggest advantage of moving to the building, Billy said, is, “I don’t have to hook up to that trailer in the snow and ice and rain.”

Billy talked about how he got into barbecuing.

“I used to drag race,” he said. “When my dad passed away, I sold all my cars. I thought I had to find a new hobby. This was the time when everyone was buying smokers and the pit master barbecue shows were getting popular. I liked to cook so I said, ‘Let’s give it a try.’”

The first brisket he made was bad, Billy said. In the first competition he entered, he came in “dead last.”

“I’ve improved since then,” he said. “I’ve got the awards to prove it.”

He is a three time grand champion of Wellington’s Fall Fest Barbecue cook off, winning three years in a row. In 2010, he started competing in the Kansas City BBQ Society, “one of the biggest barbecue societies around,” he said. In 2016, he was named to the Pork Team of the Year for the South Central Kansas BBQ Society.

Billy is proud to be operating from a building with a long history. For more than 100 years, it served as a saloon called The Commodore. Then it was Barefoot Jerry’s Bar. Now it’s Travelin’ Smoke BBQ even though the days of doing business from a traveling trailer are over.

“We might not be travelin’, but our smoke does,” Billy said.