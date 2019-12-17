The local VFW Post 881, located at 424 E. Harvey, will serve its monthly breakfast to the community, but this weekend, kids not only eat free, but get to visit Santa. The event is open to the whole community and a donation jar will be there.

Santa Claus will be available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.

“It’s our first try at this,” Cyndi Johannsen, president of the local VFW Auxiliary. “Hopefully it will be a big, huge success.”

The VFW is trying to reach out to the community, including children. Last summer, the VFW sponsored a hot dog and hamburger feed for youth football players and it participated in Trick or Treat Down the Street last Halloween, but this is its first time to hold a Christmas event for kids.

“Our whole purpose is to serve veterans,” Johannsen said. “We want to bring community awareness of veterans’s issues. We’re doing our best to reach out to the community and show community spirit.”

For children who may not be from a military background, being engaged with the VFW will bring their awareness to the forefront, Johannsen said.

“Once they understand exactly what a veteran is and what they have done, once they meet a veteran, it connects the dots,” Johannsen said. “If our community parents become more aware, it will by default pass down to the children.”







