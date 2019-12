People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Brandon Michael Wahler, 40, in connection with drug possession, 6:51 p.m. 12/18.

Liana Renae Wright, 43, in connection with criminal threat, 3:05 p.m. 12/18.

Troy Michal Chambers, 41, in connection with aggravated assault, 2 a.m. 12/18.

Floyd Earl Taylor, III, 29, in connection with burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property and theft, 1:25 a.m. 12/18.

Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.

1500 blk. S.W. Westport Drive, theft, 1:45-4:45 a.m. 7/13.

900 blk. S.W. 33rd St., burglary, 9:40 p.m. 12/17-7 a.m. 12/18.

400 blk. S.W. Van Buren St., burglary, 10-11:30 p.m. 12/17.

800 blk. S.W. Jewell Ave., burglary, 6:08-6:22 p.m. 12/17.

2600 blk. S.E. Illinois Ave., burglary, 8 p.m. 12/16-5:10 p.m. 12/17.

3100 blk. S.E. Illinois Ave., burglary and theft, 1 p.m. 12/15-9:35 p.m. 12/16.

1300 blk. S.W. 21st St., burglary, 1:40-1:43 a.m. 12/15.

1900 blk. S.W. Wanamaker Road, burglary of a vehicle, 7:30-8 p.m. 12/14.

600 blk. N.W. US-24 highway, burglary of a vehicle, 5 p.m. 9/18-6:40 a.m. 9/19.

2200 blk. N.W. Vail Ave., burglary and theft, 6:59 p.m. 8/20-5 p.m. 9/20.

2000 blk. S.W. Topeka Blvd., burglary and theft, 8:30-9:45 p.m. 12/16.

2900 blk. S.E. Fremont St., aggravated battery, 2:30-2:40 a.m. 12/14.

1400 blk. S.E. Locust St., aggravated assault, 10:30-10:40 a.m. 11/21.

2100 blk. S.W. Buchanan St., aggravated burglary, 2:53 a.m. 9/19.

1400 blk. S.W. 5th St., burglary of a dwelling, 12 p.m. 9/1-11:59 p.m. 9/5.

3500 blk. S.W. Summerwood Court, burglary of a vehicle, 10:30 p.m. 8/17-8:30 a.m. 8/18.

3600 blk. S.W. Clare Ave., aggravated burglary, 11 p.m. 9/17-10 a.m. 9/18.

2100 blk. S.W. 2nd St., burglary, 4 p.m. 9/17-8:30 a.m. 9/18.

4300 blk. S.W. 21st St., aggravated robbery, 10 p.m. 12/17.

5700 blk. S.W. 21st St., aggravated assault, 3:50 p.m. 12/8.

500 blk. S.E. Alkire St., aggravated assault, 11 p.m. 12/17-1 p.m. 12/18.

S.E. 27th and Jefferson St., identity theft, 10:33 p.m. 12/4.

1000 blk. S.E. Chandler St., burglary and theft, 3-7 a.m. 9/13.

2300 blk. S.W. Fillmore St., burglary of a vehicle, 10 p.m. 9/14-10:20 a.m. 9/15.

2300 blk. N.W. Lower Silver Lake Road, burglary and theft, 4:30 p.m. 9/12-1 p.m. 9/15.

2600 blk. S.E. Adams St., aggravated burglary, 6-6:01 a.m. 9/15.

1400 blk. S.W. 17th St., burglary of a vehicle, 8:45-9 p.m. 9/15.

3700 blk. S.W. 29th Terrace, burglary of a vehicle, 12:30-1 a.m. 9/16.

1900 blk. N.E. Jefferson St., burglary of a vehicle, 8 p.m. 9/12-8 a.m. 9/14.

2100 blk. S.W. Gage Blvd., burglary, 5 p.m. 9/14-10:30 a.m. 9/16.

4800 blk. S.W. 17th St., burglary, 12 p.m. 8/7-noon 9/3.

3300 blk. S.W. Eveningside Drive, burglary of a vehicle, 3 p.m. 9/15-7 p.m. 9/16.

1300 blk. S.W. Overlook Drive, burglary, 8:30-9:30 p.m. 9/14.

200 blk. S.W. Gage Blvd., burglary of a vehicle, 7 p.m. 9/16-11 a.m. 9/17.

3300 blk. S.W. Plass Ave., burglary of a dwelling, 10 p.m. 9/15-2:42 p.m. 9/17.

3400 blk. S.W. Clare Ave., aggravated burglary, 7:15-7:25 a.m. 9/18.