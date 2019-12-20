







The poll will take two weeks off, just as the teams do, for winter break.



AV-CTL Boys Gannett Kansas Power Poll

Rank; School;Div.;LW; Score



1.; Andover; Div. II; LW 2; 24.80

2.; Haysville Campus; Div. I; LW 3; 24.60

3.; Derby; Div. I; LW 6; 24.00

4.; Andover Central; Div. II; LW 1; 22.80

5.; Augusta; Div. III; LW 7; 19.80

6.; Goddard Eisenhower; Div. II; LW 4; 19.40

7.; Andale; Div. IV; LW 5; 19.00

8.; McPherson; Div. III; LW 13; 18.60

9.; Maize; Div. I; LW 10; 17.60

10.; Buhler; Div. III; LW 11; 17.40

11.; Maize South; Div. II; LW 9; 17.20

12.; Salina Central; Div. I; LW 8; 17.00

13.; Wichita Collegiate; Div. IV; LW 12;14.60

14.; Salina South; Div. I; LW 14; 13.80

15.; Arkansas City; Div. II; LW 15; 12.80

16.; Valley Center; Div. II; LW 17;10.00

17.; Newton; Div. I; LW 16; 9.80

18.; Rose Hill; Div. IV; LW 19; 9.80

19.; Clearwater; Div. IV; LW 18;9.60

20.; Hutchinson; Div. I; LW 20; 6.80

21.; Circle; Div. III; LW 21; 5.60

22.; El Dorado; Div. III; LW 22; 4.60

23.; Mulvane; Div. IV; LW 23; 4.00

24.; Goddard; Div. II; LW 24; 3.40

25.; Wellington; Div. IV; LW 25; 3.00

26.; Winfield; Div. III; LW 26; 1.00



A player to watch

Few are entering Christmas break as hot as Rose Hill’s Koby Campbell. The Rocket is averaging close to 30 a game as he enters league play. In that stretch, he helped Rose Hill to wins over Wellington, Caney Valley, Garden Plain and Circle as the Rockets got off to a 4-1 start.





A team on the rise

Augusta opened the 2019-20 campaign hot — downing Abilene 64-40 before blowing out Mulvane 62-29. That earned them the class 4A No. 4 ranking from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association.





A team stumbling



Wichita Collegiate hit a snag as the season opened with the injury of one the club’s top players in Grady Dick.









AV-CTL Girls Gannett Kansas Power Poll

Rank; School;Div.;LW; Score

1.; McPherson; Div. III; LW 1; 26

2.; Derby; Div. I; LW 2; 24.33

3.; Salina Central; Div. I; LW 5; 23.33

4.; Maize; Div. I; LW 3; 23

5.; Andover Central; Div. II; LW 4; 23

6.; Goddard; Div. II; LW 7; 21

7.; Salina South; Div. I; LW 9; 19.33

8.; Andale; Div. IV; LW 6; 18.67

9.; Circle; Div. III; LW 10; 18

10.; Maize South; Div. II; LW 11; 16.67

11.; Andover; Div. IV; LW 8; 16.33

12.; Buhler; Div. III; LW 12; 15

13.; Clearwater; Div. IV; LW 15; 14.67

14.; Goddard Eisenhower; Div. II; LW 13; 13

15.; Hutchinson, Div. I; LW 16; 10.67

16.; Valley Center; Div. II; LW 17; 10.67

17.; Augusta; Div. III; LW 18; 10.33

18.; Newton; Div. I; LW 14; 7.67

19.; Wellington; Div. IV; LW 19; 7.67

20.; Winfield; Div. III; LW 24; 6.67

21.; Haysville Campus; Div. I; LW 20; 6.33

22.; Rose Hill; Div. IV; LW 21; 6

23.; Wichita Collegiate; Div. IV; LW 22; 5

24.; El Dorado; Div. III; LW 23; 3.67

25.; Mulvane; Div. IV; LW 25; 2.67

26.; Arkansas City; Div. II; LW 26; 1.33







A player to watch





Carli Carlson, Freshman for Clearwater, has turned some heads as the season gets underway. The youngster is averaging 17 points, 5 assists, 6 rebounds and 3.5 steals in 2019.





A team on the rise



Salina Central started off the season 3-0, with wins over Goddard, Great Bend and Valley Center. They have earned a No. 3 ranking in Class 5A from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association in the process.









A team stumbling

Arkansas City here has been almost unanimously ranked 26th in the poll two straight weeks. Brandon Pride’s Bulldogs are 0-4 to start the season, outscored 253-114.