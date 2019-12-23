For the first time, Evergy Plaza lit up its corner of downtown Topeka on Monday night.

The open-air plaza, which is still under construction at the northeast corner of 7th and S. Kansas Avenue, tested the newly installed lighting about 6 p.m. Monday.

The lights flashed from red to pink to blue as electrical contractor Torgeson Electric made sure the lights were hooked up correctly.

John Knight, director of Evergy Plaza, said in a news release that although Evergy Plaza is several months away from its official opening, Monday night's lighting system test "shows how close we are getting to bringing this terrific attraction to Topeka.”

Knight said there are about 32 lights at the plaza that will be used for a variety of different activities, including concerts and accents to special events.

Kurt Young, Downtown Topeka Foundation construction chairman and executive director of the Topeka Lodging Association, said Monday night's lighting test "is another milestone in the progress towards our eventual opening of the Evergy Plaza in March. The excitement continues to build."

Funding for the project came primarily through private donations, with major gifts being supplied by Capitol Federal Savings Bank and the Evergy power company. Stormont Vail Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas also contributed sizable gifts. Additional funding came from transient guest taxes and a Tourism Improvement District supported by the Topeka Lodging Association, which will be used to pay for fees and annual operating costs of the plaza.

"I am eager to see the Evergy Plaza lit tonight," Vince Frye, president of Downtown Topeka Inc., said earlier Monday in a news release. "When the plaza opens in March, it will shine a light on the entire community."

Construction on the $9.6 million plaza began in January. It is scheduled to open in March 2020.

Knight said the next step in the process is finishing the deck area where the water features, fountains and splash pad are located.

"That was looking really good as I walked across there just a few minutes ago, so they are making a lot of progress there," Knight said. "They're also putting a lot of the finishing touches in. Some of the bigger stones that are there for accents are starting to come into place."

The plaza is designed as a community gathering spot that will be open year-round. It will feature concerts from the CapFed on 7th Stage; water fountains synchronized to lights and music; a 30-foot video board where sporting events will be shown; and ice-skating on a temporary rink when the weather is colder.