Handling pressure defense is a must in basketball. Chase County’s press kept West Franklin's girls off balance in the first half of the Falcons’ 66-39 loss.

“We came out slow and had a lot of trouble with Chase County’s press,” Falcons coach Nancy Reed said. “The second half we did a much better job of being patient on offense and working hard on defense. We were without two starters (Lily Judd and Madison Shotton) which hurt us, but we had some girls that stepped up for us tonight.”

Chase County led 39-19 at halftime. West Franklin was paced by Brooke Flory with 18 points.

West Franklin (2-3) plays at Central Heights on Jan. 7.

WF (39) — Flory 18, Hutchison 9, C. Ecord 6, Swank 4, Bailey 2.

Chase County (66) — Hinkson 20, Schroer 18, Higgs 10, Vandegrift 9, Simpson 7, Harshman 2.

Mission Valley 50, CH 37

Central Heights was outscored 21-6 in the first quarter but outscored Mission Valley in the final three quarters in the 50-37 loss.

Central Heights found its offense after a slow start, netting 23 points in the middle two quarters.

Central Heights (37) — Brown 9, Roehl 9, Brockus 9, Compton 6, Froggatte 2, Chrisjohn 2.

Boys

Chase County 45, WF 36

West Franklin was limited to 10 points in the middle two quarters in a 45-36 loss Friday to Chase County. West Franklin led 12-8 after the first quarter but entered the fourth quarter down 31-22.

Chase County (45) — Lauer 2, Ybarra 4, Johnson 7, O. Eidman 8, Stout 2, Schroer 6, A. Eidman 2, Reyer 14.

WF (36) — Hower 2, Gilkey 6, Johnson 7, Martinez 1, Birzer 7, Fischer 13.