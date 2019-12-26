1. The Polar Express: through Jan. 4, Cosmosphere, 1100 N. Plum St., Hutchinson. Tickets at cosmo.org. A Cosmosphere tradition for over 10 years. In the film, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express. During his adventure, he learns about friendship, bravery and the spirit of Christmas.

2. Supporting our LGBTQ family and friends: 6 p.m. Dec. 26, PFLAG Hutchinson, 8 East 13th, Hutchinson. Support meeting to discuss, interact, and form friendships.

3. Ragetones and Dueling Organs: 7 p.m. Dec. 26, Sk8farm, 4005 S. Whiteside Rd, South Hutchinson. Ragetones from Denver will be here to rock. The event will also include a unique fundraising event where you can request the Christmas song two organists improvise and others can request tempo, rhythmic, and accompaniment changes. Funds go to SNEK Farm to finish the process of association and declaring the organization a non-profit.