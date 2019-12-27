Saturday 28

Salina Art Center "Artery": 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 242 S. Santa Fe. Free, interactive arts lab and makerspace with variety of art materials and techniques. For families, teens and adults. 827-1431, info@salinaartcenter.org.

Sunday 29

Open Gaming: 1-6 p.m., Tech Center, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Youth and teens. No registration required. 825-4624.

Jolly Mixers bingo: 5:30 p.m., mini bingo, regular bingo at 6:30, Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly.

VFW Post 1432 bingo: Early-bird bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 6, 1108 W. Crawford.

ABILENE — Bingo: 6 p.m., Abilene Elks Club, 417 N.W. Fourth.