Robber holds up Topeka bank on Saturday

TOPEKA — An armed robber made up with an undisclosed amount of cash after he held up a downtown Topeka bank late Saturday morning, authorities said.

The robbery occurred around 11:37 a.m. at the Intrust Bank location at 1035 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Topeka police said the robber displayed a weapon and demanded cash. After receiving the money, he fled from the scene.

A bulletin was issued on local police channels regarding the hold-up.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

Preliminary hearing scheduled in murder case

LEAVENWORTH — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a man facing a murder charge in connection to a fatal crash in Leavenworth County.

The hearing for Anthony J. Dorsey, 29, is scheduled for Feb. 12.

Dorsey, 29, is charged with what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder, and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred Sept. 30 on Interstate 70 in southern Leavenworth County.

Dorsey allegedly was fleeing from law enforcement officers on I-70 when he was involved in a crash. Another driver, Nathan Pena of Brookfield, Ill., was killed in the crash.