Bankruptcies

The following persons from central and southwest Kansas have filed bankruptcy petitions with the federal district court. Unless otherwise noted, the filings are Chapter 7.

Bucklin

Bret Alan Cline and JoAnn Cline, aka JoAnn Klattenhoff, assets: $7,663; liabilities: $185,010.

Burrton

Candra Lynn Ruppe, aka Candra L. Ruppe Neptune, Chapter 13, assets: $12,665; liabilities: $57,242.

Fowler

Zackary Lee Anderson and Kaelin Rae Anerson, aka Kaelin Rae Garton, Kaelin Rae Phillips, Chapter 13, assets: $6,260; liabilities: $38,202.

Garden City

Sherri Denise Rodriguez, assets: $8,548; liabilities: $20,157.

Great Bend

William Frank Burns and Teresa Marie Burns, aka Teresa Marie Seachris, assets: $171,265; liabilities: $184,381.

Breana Elizabeth Hearn, Chapter 13, assets: $6,633; liabilities: $17,511.

Hays

Justin Adam Dible and Melissa Raelene Dible, assets: $14,292; liabilities: $273,437.

Hutchinson

Jason W. Colvin, assets: $7,101; liabilities: $48,460.

Alvin Vaughn Hewitt and Debra LeAnne Hewitt, assets: $164, 170; liabilities: $234,656.

Jeremy Heath Pearson and Heather Marie Urich, aka Heather Marie Swenson, assets: $144,655; liabilities: $234,065.

Rodolfo Pedro Rodriguez, aka Rudy Rodriguez, assets: $73,241; liabilities: $112,380.

Inman

Teresa Ann Hanson, assets: $150; liabilities: $54,339.

Liberal

Sara De Perez, assets: $133,350; liabilities: $59,516.

Newton

Jose Luis Alvarez, aka Jose L. Alvarez-Hidalgo, assets: $329,375; liabilities: $267,804.

Robert Howard Brenneman, dba Brenneman & Brenneman Inc., assets: $222,876; liabilities: $488,956.

Sefik Hamidovic and Razija Hamidovic, Chapter 13, assets: $17,700; liabilities: $61,750.

Cecil M. Rodriguez and Enedina Rodriguez, assets: $23,850; liabilities: $72,784.

Irma Unruh, assets: $174,250; liabilities: $299,193.

St. John

Ray Dean Daily, aka Pete Daily, and Karen Sue Daily, assets: $211,400; liabilities: $67,438.

South Hutchinson

Natalie Marie Tillitson, aka Natalie M. Stramel, assets: $109,519; liabilities: $215,748.

Stafford

Martha Jean Flowers, aka Martha Jean Sellers, Martha Jean Navarro, Martha Jean Powell, assets: $33,241; liabilities: $45,276.

Chapter 7, liquidation, business or personal; Chapter 11, business reorganization; Chapter 12, farmer reorganization; Chapter 13, personal reorganization. Dba: doing business as; aka: also known as.