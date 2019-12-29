A man was arrested late Saturday after allegedly committing a gunpoint robbery at a southeast Topeka convenience store, police said.

Craig M. Wilson III, 29, was being held without bond Sunday in the Shawnee County Jail in connection with aggravated robbery, theft and interference with a law enforcement officer involving obstructing, resisting or opposing the service or execution of a felony warrant, according to jail records.

Wilson was taken into custody in connection with a robbery committed about 9:45 p.m Saturday at the Goose Express, 2901 S.E. Fremont, said Topeka police Lt. Ron Ekis.

The robber — who showed a gun, robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of money and left on foot going westbound — was described as a white man who wore a black hooded sweatshirt, red T-shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap, Ekis said.

He said Wilson was arrested soon afterward in the 2800 block of S.E. Monroe, northeast of the Goose Express.

In addition to the robbery, theft and interference counts, Wilson was being held Sunday in the jail on two outstanding Shawnee County warrants each charging him with violations of probation imposed after a felony conviction and an outstanding Shawnee County misdemeanor warrant charging him with a second or subsequent offense of driving on a suspended license, according to jail records.