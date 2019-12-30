Rosemary (Rosie) Catherine Beckman, 89, Grinnell, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.

She was born on a farm near Angelus, on March 7, 1930, to Francis and Mary (Moellering) Robben. She married Dorven (Fat) Beckman on Aug. 17, 1949.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, of Grinnell, the Altar Society and Daughters of Isabella. She was also an original founder of the Grinnell After Harvest Festival. Rosemary also served as a member of Pride and Friends of Grinnell. She and her husband owned and operated the Grinnell Locker for over 40 years. She also loved dancing, playing cards and exploring family genealogy.

She is survived by her children, Judy Ostmeyer and husband, Randy, Wayne Beckman and wife, Jolene, Deanna Beckman, Brian Beckman and wife, Dawn, and Carol Rapstine; siblings Angie Baalman, Jim Robben and wife, Luella, and Evelyn Mannebach and husband, Bob; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dorven; daughter Dona Sue, and siblings Francis Robben, Jr., infant Theodore Robben, Jerome Robben and Annette Moorhous.

Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Grinnell, with a Vigil at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Grinnell, with burial at the church cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Grinnell-Angelus Area Heritage Center and can be sent in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 204, Oakley 67748.

