Today’s Birthday (12/31/19). Envision the world you want this year. Personal ambitions flower with dedicated attention. Winter breakthroughs help you navigate a barrier with a partner. Let go of a limitation next summer, motivating an exciting Solstice collaboration. Discover a shared passion and realize it together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Secrets could be revealed. Listen and observe quietly. Get especially productive behind closed doors. Consider different options and make plans and determinations. Capture creative ideas.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss brilliant ideas with friends and family. Celebrate what you’re building together. You can adapt to unexpected circumstances. Communication reveals unconsidered possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A professional opportunity presents a challenge. Follow an elder’s advice. Let others know what’s needed and what’s at stake. Innovation provides long-term benefit.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Romantic dreams of travel and adventure entice you to explore. Study a fascinating subject up close. Follow a brilliant hunch. Everything seems possible.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to build foundations for future growth. Contribute to shared ventures and profit together. Rising tides float all boats. All for one and one for all.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with your partner. Find a perfect compromise that includes favorite elements for each of you. Charm and be charmed. Enjoy the magnificent company.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your work is gaining respect. Positive change comes through communication. Gossip can come back to bite you. Set realistic goals, then practice and prepare.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Romance arises in conversation. Discuss matters of the heart. Share your passions. A loved one’s crazy idea might even work. Express your love and affection.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Home and family draw you in. Invent fun possibilities and share them. Cook up something delicious. Discover magic in unlikely places. Share sweet moments together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Creative ideas percolate and bubble. Write and communicate. Make and renew connections with people you love, admire and respect. Invent something brilliant together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Keep costs down to generate fabulous results, under budget and on time. Moneymaking ideas abound; follow those with greatest potential. Practice your arts and services.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. What do you want to create this year? Explore options and speculate with people you love on what could be possible.