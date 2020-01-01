LEAVENWORTH — Leavenworth County commissioners have received another funding request for local agencies that provide services for animals.

Don Brown asked commissioners to consider providing monetary support to the Leavenworth Animal and Welfare Society, the H.O.P.E. spay and neuter clinic and the H.O.P.E. Pet Rescue center.

He spoke to commissioners when they met Monday.

County Commission Chairman Doug Smith suggested Brown submit requests next year as commissioners prepare the county’s budget for 2021.

Brown’s request came after commissioners approved funding for the Leavenworth County Humane Society.

During a Dec. 18 meeting, commissioners approved $11,000 in funding for the Humane Society. At the time, commissioners also approved $12,000 in additional funding for the First Judicial District CASA Association.

Smith explained Monday that the money for the Humane Society and CASA came from a fund in the 2019 budget that still had about $37,000 in it.

Commissioners already have approved the 2020 budget for the county government.

Smith suggested Brown come back to commissioners when they are considering requests for the 2021 budget.

“We usually start budgets in May,” he said.

He said commissioners will finalize the 2021 budget in August.

Commissioners typically allocate funding each year for nonprofit organizations that are not part of the county government.

Brown said the Leavenworth Animal Welfare Society pays for more than 1,700 spay and neuter surgeries per year. He said the organization also helps pay for veterinarian bills for animals that have been struck by vehicles or have other needs.

“We step in and subsidize them and in some cases pay the entire bills,” Brown said.

He said the Help Overpopulation of Pets Economically spay and neuter clinic provides more than 2,500 surgeries per year.

The H.O.P.E. Pet Rescue center, which opened in May, has taken in nearly 200 animals.

Brown was asked about the amount of funding he was seeking.

Brown said he would like to request $25,000 in total for the H.O.P.E. agencies and $15,000 for the Leavenworth Animal Welfare Society.

“You always aim high,” he said.