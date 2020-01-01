1. New Years Day Burning Bowl Ceremony and Yoga Practice: 10 a.m. Jan. 1, Sunflower Yoga Studio, 111 W 2nd Ave, Ste A, Hutchinson. We’ll begin with intention setting, followed by the writing down of old habits and thoughts you want to release. Then you’ll enjoy a Yoga practice (suitable for all levels) and followed by a guided meditation. Attendees will then place their papers into a burning bowl and witness old harmful habits and limiting thoughts go up in smoke. Free admission.

2. New Year's Day Community Workout: Jan. 1, Hutchinson Sports Arena, 13th & Sesher Plaza Drive, Hutchinson. Free workouts throughout the day from Hutch Rec instructors: 11-11:20 a.m. Cardio Kick with Jana; 11:20-11:40 a.m. Pump It Up with Lesa; 11:40 a.m.-12 p.m. H.I.I.T. with Michelle; 12-12:20 p.m. Yoga with Monica.

3. YMCA New Year Open House: 1-5 p.m. Jan. 1, Hutchinson YMCA, 716 E 13th Ave, Hutchinson. Free admission and free swim. Light snacks/drinks will be provided.