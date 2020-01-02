Attorney General Derek Schmidt characterized the budget-enhancement lawsuit filed by judicial branch employees against the Legislature as an unfortunately timed assertion of peculiar legal ideas likely to erode the frayed rapport among judges and legislators.

Schmidt, a Republican who would defend the state interests in the case, said the half-dozen trial court judges and one court clerk who filed directly to the Kansas Supreme Court could undermine an opportunity to repair relationships during a period of transition with installation of a new Supreme Court chief justice and a Democratic governor on the job less than one year.

"It is very unfortunate and probably not well-advised," Schmidt said in an interview. "And, maybe a bit disappointing that this lawsuit is happening right now at a time where a lot of us hoped for a fresh start. Here we are again with a peculiar lawsuit raising novel legal questions, which is ultimately about one branch of government asking a court to order an appropriation of money."

The case was filed in December directly with the Supreme Court, which has authority to order a dismissal or grant relief sought by plaintiffs. Another option would be for the Supreme Court to instruct the attorney general's office to initiate a defense of the state.

The clash arises after years of court trials and appeals regarding constitutional challenges on abortion and school finance. At the same time, there has been a campaign by the judicial branch to convince House and Senate members they were underfunding the legal system to an extent it was responsible for "threatening and impairing the capacity of the judicial branch to administer justice."

Republican and Democratic legislative leaders voiced support for approving raises to court employees, excluding judges and justices. The debate also has drawn people to the legacy of former GOP Gov. Sam Brownback and the agenda of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

"While I'd rather not comment on the suit itself, I can understand the frustration," said House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita. "For the last 10 years, every state agency and institution — prisons, schools, higher ed — have all suffered under Brownback's disastrous tax experiment. We're working to restore funding to all elements of state government so that it can finally again function properly."

Senate Majority Leader Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka, said the Legislature had failed in its duty to properly finance the judicial branch. Timing of the lawsuit is likely to provide limited traction for advocates of amending the Kansas Constitution to change the appointment process for members of the Supreme Court, he said.

"The issues of the lawsuit have a lot of validity, especially for rank-and-file nonjudicial people," Hensley said. "That's where we should focus our attention."

The Supreme Court's decisions on school funding were a key driver of decisions by legislators and governors to shift more than $1 billion in state tax dollars to K-12 education rather than invest more broadly in state government, said House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita.

Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, questioned why judges who initiated the lawsuit went forward with claims their $126,000 salaries were inadequate at a time when state government was struggling to find temporary housing for foster care children who have been forced to sleep in office buildings. She's eager to learn how the Supreme Court responds to the suit.

"I appreciate the attorney general’s expert input while we wait to hear whether or not the Supreme Court decides to hear or completely dismiss the filing," Wagle said.

Kansas judges have access to generous benefits in the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System. Their statutory "multiplier" for figuring annual benefits upon retirement is higher than other members of the state pension system. Regular KPERS members have a 1.85% multiplier for newly earned service. However, judges have a 3.5% multiplier per year of service.

The 2020 Legislature adopted a court system budget of $149 million, which amounted to a 3.6% increase and was below the $166 million sought by the judicial branch.

Read more here: https://www.kansas.com/news/business/article238600288.html#storylink=cpy