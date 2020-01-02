Undersheriff: Murder may be solved in 2020

LEAVENWORTH — The murder investigation of a man whose body was found in 2019 in northern Leavenworth County remains unsolved. But an official with the Sheriff’s Office is optimistic the investigation will be wrapped up in 2020.

The body of Travis Doughty, 23, Leavenworth, was found March 12 on Oak Mills Drive. Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley at the time described the location as an isolated stretch of road.

Sherley has not commented in the past about the cause of Doughty’s death. But the undersheriff has characterized the case as a murder investigation.

No charges have been filed in connection to Doughty’s death. But Sherley said Tuesday that investigators have a suspect in mind.

Sherley said the investigation probably will come to fruition this year.

Four people taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash

GRANTVILLE — Four people were taken to a Topeka hospital — one with serious injuries — following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Jefferson County, authorities said .

The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. on US-24 highway at Decatur Road, about 2 miles east of Grantville.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol's online crash log, a 1990 Ford Ranger pickup truck was stopped on US-24 facing south in the eastbound lanes because of a prior crash when it was stuck on its passenger side by a 2007 Dodge Caliber that was eastbound on US-24.

The driver of the Ford truck, Roger Lee Morris, 54, of Baldwin City, was reported to have suffered serious injuries in the crash. Morris, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, the patrol said.

The driver of the Dodge, Mark Travis Allensworth, 41, and passengers Stacy L. Rippel, 33, Josh D. Allensworth, 12, all of Mayetta, were taken to Stormont Vail with possible injuries. Each was wearing seat belts.