Police were searching for an individual who robbed a person of a purse early Friday in the College Hill area of central Topeka, authorities said.

The strong-arm robbery was reported around 4 a.m. in the 1400 block of S.W. Lane.

The victim not only lost a purse but also was struck in the head during the incident.

No serious injuries were reported.

It wans't immediately known if a weapon was displayed in the robbery.

No other details were available.

