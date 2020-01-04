Sunday 5

Open Gaming: 1-6 p.m., Tech Center, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Youth and teens. No registration required. 825-4624.

Dex Umekubo to perform at Ad Astra Bookstore: 2-4 p.m., 141 N. Santa Fe. Easy listening selection of classic county, oldies and pop standards. 785-826-0524, dexu@cox.net.

"Every Brilliant Thing": 2 p.m., Salina Community Theatre,303 E. Iron. Narrated play with audience interaction balances the struggle and sweetness of life. Tickets, $20-$40. 785-827-3033, jr@salinatheatre.com.

Jolly Mixers bingo: 5:30 p.m., mini bingo, regular bingo at 6:30, Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly.

VFW Post 1432 bingo: Early-bird bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 6, 1108 W. Crawford.

Marijuana: Legalize, Medicalize or Criminalize?: 7 p.m., Martinelli's, 158 S. Santa Fe. Hosted by Phil Black, candidate for 69th District, Kansas House of Representatives. Free and open to the public; food and drinks are responsibility of attendee. 785-289-8909, philblackforstaterep@gmail.com.

ABILENE — Bingo: 6 p.m., Abilene Elks Club, 417 N.W. Fourth.

Monday 6

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required. 825-4624.

Salina City Commission meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Hearthstone — Fireside Gathering: 6 p.m., Tech Center Lounge, Salina Public Library. Online and free-to-play strategy card game. Adults and teens. No registration required.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: Mini games 6:30 p.m., regular session at 7, 146 N. Seventh.