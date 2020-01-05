One person was found by police Saturday night suffering from a gunshot wound from an altercation in East Topeka.

Topeka police responded to a report of an aggravated battery at 11:41 p.m. in the 1000 block of S.E. Bellview Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located the adult victim, who had been shot. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, according to police Lt. Aaron Jones. The TPD didn't release the name, age or gender of the victim.

No suspect information has been provided at this time, but the police department encourages anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. Anonymous tips may also be made online at www.p3tips.com/128.