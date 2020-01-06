Topeka police were investigating a report of a carjacking early Monday on the northwest edge of downtown Topeka.

The incident was reported around 5:20 a.m. in the 100 block of S.W. Harrison.

Initial reports indicated a person was robbed of his white Ford Ranger pickup truck at gunpoint by a two individuals.

One of the robbers was described as a white male, blond hair with a goatee, 5-11 and wearing a Carhartt hoodie.

The assailant was reported to have fired the gun but no injuries were reported.

The robber then drove the car south on Harrison, according to initial reports.

Policed were searching for evidence in the west alley of the 100 block of S.W. Harrison, which is a dead-end street at that location.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

