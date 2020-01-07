The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce/Convention Visitors Bureau is accepting nominations for the 2019 Business of the Year, Distinguished Service Award and Wellington Professional of the Year until Friday, Jan. 10.

Forms can be picked up in the lobby of Memorial Auditorium and returned to the chamber office there in person, by mail at 208 N. Washington Ave. or P.O. Box 686 or emailed to wellingtonkschamber@gmail.com.

Winners will be announced at the 97th Annual Chamber Celebration at 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1 at Memorial Auditorium. Tickets are available at the chamber office, Panhandle Federal Credit Union, Wellington Golf Course and Wellington Recreation Center.

“It’s a celebration for all chamber members, for everything we accomplished in 2019 and everything we hope to accomplish in 2020,” Valerie Earl, chamber executive director, said.

Only Chamber members can nominate businesses and only chamber members in good standing are eligible to receive the Business of the Year (BOY) award. The Board of Directors will make the final determination on the recipient of the award by the amount of votes and qualifying merits specified for each business. Board members of the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce who represent nominated businesses will be asked to excuse themselves from the voting process.

Any business nominated should have contributed to the betterment of the community in some way, such as through community service. All nominations must have comments explaining why this business should be chosen as Business of the Year.

Nominees for the Distinguished Service Award (DSA) should have served, participated or made a contribution in civic, service and economic areas.

Wellington Young Professional (YP) nominees should be between the ages of 21 to 40 and demonstrate through community and professional involvement to be a future leader in Sumner County.

The chamber dinner will include a video presentation. Chamber members will be able to bid to provide catering services.

The event is a fun evening of dressing business casual, networking and getting to know each other in the chamber, Earl said.








