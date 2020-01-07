Driving along Washington Street, you may have noticed the new H&R Block facility in the building that used to be RCB Bank, which is now at the eastern corridor of town.

H&R Block, of Wellington, which has been operating out of the building at 119 S. Washington since late November, will have its grand opening from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10. A day earlier, H&R Block will sponsor the Chamber of Commerce coffee at 10 a.m. at Daylight Donuts.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Libby LeMaster, of H&R Block, said. “It’s a bigger, more updated building. We have more space to help clients, more visibility. This will be a change, but I hope, a good change.”

LeMaster has been with H&R Block in Wellington for 35 years. For 34 of those years, she was the owner. The new franchisee, Jim Gates Agency, LP, of Anthony, bought the Wellington business.

“I was getting to the age where I started to think about an exit plan,” LeMaster said. “We had conversations for quite a while. I felt like I would be turning it over to good hands.”

Jason Wooton, of Anthony, and his partners, Eric and Rick Gates, owns the business. Along with the Wellington and Anthony H&R Block locations, the franchise owns two businesses in Kingman, as well as locations in Augusta, Eureka, Fredonia and Parsons.

“Libby will continue to work for us,” Wooton said.

LeMaster said that while she is working in the direction toward retirement, she loves what she does. “I love doing taxes and I love helping people,” she said.

In the years, she has worked for H&R Block, the business has been at three different locations on G Street.

Wooton said the new location is more visually appealing and visible to the community.

“Downtown is perfect for us,” he said. “Everyone knows where that’s at.”