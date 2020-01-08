People passing by Stubby Park may have noticed a new city sign in recent days.

The sign, which can be seen from Fourth Street, has been installed during the last couple of weeks. But the sign’s LED message board was not yet in operation Tuesday morning.

“That’s what we’re working on right now,” said Steve Grant, parks and recreation director for the city.

He hopes the message board will be up and running this week.

Stubby Park is located at 1501 S. Fourth St.

In the past, temporary banners and signs were placed at the park to advertise events hosted by the Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department.

Grant said the message board of the new sign will be used to advertise similar activities, and it can provide other messages from the city.

“It’s been in the works for a few years now and we finally got it,” Grant said of the sign.

In May, Leavenworth city commissioners approved the purchase and installation of the sign for a total cost of $82,143.

Grant said there are plans for renovations to Stubby Park that will include new playground equipment. A storm drain replacement project also is planned at the park.

Grant said the new sign should not interfere with these projects.

“It’s to the north of both of those projects,” he said.

