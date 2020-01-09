The Bethel College men’s basketball team could be excused for looking for the broad side of a barn to hit after a 78-64 loss to Oklahoma Wesleyan Wednesday in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

Bethel hit just 29.6 percent for the game (21 of 71), seven of 38 in the first half for 18.4 percent. The Threshers were nine of 41 from 3-point range for 22 percent.

The Eagles hit 29 of 59 from the field for 49.2 percent, 15 of 30 in the first half. OWU was eight of 20 from 3-point range.

Both teams are 13-4 overall, 8-3 in KCAC play. Both teams are tied for second in the conference with Friends. Ottawa holds a two-game lead in first place.

“You’re going to have to be the best defensive team in the world to win a game when you can’t put one in the basket,” Bethel coach Jayson Artaz said. “They did a good job of just filling up the lane and make us have to shoot jump shots. We weren’t able to hit anything. … The crazy thing is we put up more shots this week in practice than we probably did the entire season.”

Brooks Haddock led OWU with 19 points. Lance Tipton scored 16. Austin Poling scored 11. Kaleb Stokes had 10 rebounds.

Garrett White led Bethel with 21 points.

Bethel trailed by 10 in the first half, but cut that margin to two with 6:47 remaining. Bethel didn’t score in the remaining time of the half, allowing the Eagles to finish on a 10-0 run and lead 36-24.

OWU added four points to the run in the second half. Clifford Byrd II broke the run with a layup with 17:58 left in regulation. The total time of the scoring drought was 8:49.

Bethel drew within 10, but again hit a scoring drought. Bethel made another comeback to draw within eight. The Eagles pushed the lead back out down the stretch.

“They went on their runs when we couldn’t score,” Artaz said. “It was a hard time for us cracking their defense. When we got out in transition, that was our best chance. They couldn’t get set against it. That’s when we were at our best. They’re a good team. They have a ton of guys who could shoot it. We cut it to eight and they had a couple of fadeaways from 18 feet.”

Bethel plays at 5 p.m. Saturday at York College in York, Neb. The Panthers are 9-8, 5-6 in KCAC play, after an 81-78 loss to Sterling. York is on a four-game losing streak.

“They are no gimmie either,” Artaz said. “Playing at York is tough. They’re a team that will be a tough bounce-back game. They are going to make us compete. They are athletic. They will try to play fast with us.”

SCOTT HONORED — Bethel junior Jaylon Scott was named KCAC offensive player of the week for last week’s 79-78 overtime win over Avila. Scott scored 22 points with 18 rebounds, five assists, four blocked shots and three steals. It was his 10th double-double of the season. It was the third time this season Scott took weekly honors, but the first time for offense.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN (13-4, 8-3 KCAC) — Janson Lietzke 1-3 0-2 2, Kazden Ammons 1-3 2-2 4, Lance Tipton 6-10 3-6 16, Brooks Haddock 6-13 4-4 19, Tichic Fikipo 0-0 0-0 0, Taylen Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Valentin Van Putten 3-5 0-0 6, Max Valentino 1-1 0-0 2, Ke'Von Boston 1-3 1-2 4, Kaleb Stokes 3-9 2-2 9, Lense Ramey 2-4 0-0 5, Austin Poling 5-6 0-0 11. TOTALS 29-59 12-18 78.

BETHEL (13-4, 8-3 KCAC) — Poe Bryant 3-8 0-0 7, Tavaughn Flowers 1-7 0-0 2, Terrell Marshall 2-8 2-4 7, Garrett White 7-14 4-6 21, Greg White 0-5 1-2 1, Jordan Neely 2-4 0-0 6, Clifford Byrd II 1-6 2-2 4, Dakota Foster 1-6 1-2 3, Jaylon Scott 3-10 2-3 9, Scott Garriga 0-0 1-2 1, Danen Kistner 1-3 0-0 3. TOTALS 21-71 13-21 64.

Okla.Wes.;36;42;—78

Bethel;24;40;—64

Total fouls — OW 18, BC 16. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — OW 8-20 (Tipton 1-4, Haddock 3-6, Miller 0-1, Boston 1-2, Stokes 1-3, Ramey 1-2, Poling 1-2), BC 9-41 (Bryant 1-4, Flowers 0-3, Marshall 1-5, Ga.White 3-8, Gr.White 0-3, Neely 2-4, Byrd II 0-1, Foster 0-4, Scott 1-6, Kistner 1-3). Rebounds — OW 49 (Stokes 10), BC 36 (Scott 6). Assists — OW 13 (Tipton 3, Stokes 3), BC 14 (Marshall 3, Scott 3). Turnovers — OW 20 (Tipton 4), BC 10 (Ga.White 3). Blocked shots — OW 1 (Valentino 1), BC 3 (Marshall 2). Steals — OW 4 (Tipton 2), BC 9 (Marshall 4).