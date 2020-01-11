Today’s Birthday (01/11/20). Detailed plans lay the foundations for growth this year. Coordinate for consistent efforts. A personal flowering this winter helps you resolve an unexpected twist with a partner. Summer obstacles require introspection and redirection leading to a flourishing and intimate collaboration. Strategize and coordinate together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Discover new income and cash flow. Discover unexpected bounty, with Uranus direct. Traffic, long delayed, gushes forward. Relax and enjoy it. Have fun with family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — A barrier to personal advancement fades with Uranus direct in your sign. Succeed through innovation. You feel pressed to take action and speak out.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your intuition grows stronger with Uranus direct. Dreams and visions guide you. Creative muses provide beautiful inspiration. Listen to the mood to sense the unspoken.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork surges. Creative collaborations come easier now that Uranus is direct. The social arena provides inspiration, motivation and solutions. Work together for a passionate cause.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Career losses can reverse with Uranus direct now. Puzzles that eluded answer now reveal solutions. Surge forward professionally by harnessing innovation, inspiration and intuition.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Travel and educational journeys flow with greater ease now that Uranus is direct. Philosophical insights and intellectual discoveries flourish. Learning comes easier. Creativity abounds.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — It’s getting easier to grow shared financial accounts with Uranus direct. Collaborative efforts grow more lucrative. Motivate each other into action. Harness fresh inspiration.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Creative collaboration flowers with Uranus direct now. Partnership issues previously stalled now advance. Discover new possibilities together. Take action for a shared vision.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Barriers dissolve and creativity gushes forth with Uranus direct, especially regarding service, physical performance and health. Apply recent insights. Enjoy a burst of energy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Love whispers in the breeze. Fun and romance come intuitively with Uranus direct. Enjoy creative bursts of inspiration. A door that was locked now opens.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Unleash your creativity at home and with family. Discover and invent unexpected improvements. Something that’s been stuck now opens easier. Apply your special touch.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — A transmission blockage dissolves. Your communications go farther than imagined with Uranus direct. New creative opportunities develop. Insight and understanding flower. Listen and express.