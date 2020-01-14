WICHITA — A woman from Los Angeles pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to transporting 60 pounds of methamphetamine to Kansas, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Maria Alvarez-Buenrostro, 46, Los Angeles, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In her plea, she admitted that the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped her car Feb. 12, 2019, in Ellis County. A trooper found the methamphetamine in heat-sealed bags hidden in a real quarter panel and in both rear doors.

Sentencing is set for April 16. She could face a sentence of not less than 10 years and a fine up to $10 million. McAllister commended the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst for their work on the case.