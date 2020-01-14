From Lindsborg, Kansas to Sydney, Australia, that’s where volleyball is taking Smoky Valley High School junior Bri Franklin.

Franklin was one of 10 players selected to Team Central Plains Volleyball by current Neosho County Community College head coach Asya Herron. The team will travel to Sydney and Brisbane from July 5-15 in 2021.

“We look for good athletes who can play multiple positions and mix and match lineups,” Herron said. “We only carry 10 players on our team to make sure all players get a lot of playing time, so we need athletes that can play all over the court.”

In addition to volleyball, Franklin will have the opportunity to visit wildlife sanctuary houses, surf, and travel to many pristine beaches.

Franklin is a three-time varsity letterman and a two-time all-league selection. Franklin also plays club volleyball for the KVC Pups and the SV Strikers.

You can donate to Franklin’s GoFundMe page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/down-under-games-for-bri-australia-2021?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet