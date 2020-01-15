1. Soup supper to benefit Raiden: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 15, South Hutchinson United Methodist Church, 206 E. Avenue E, South Hutchinson. Chicken noodle soup, salad, a dessert and drink will be served for a freewill donation. Proceeds will go to support the Raiden Stewart family.

2. Let Them Eat Cake: A Tale of Two Eggnogs: 10 a.m. Jan. 15, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St. Hutchinson. Cost is $15 per person. Preregistration is required. Call 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or sign up in person. In this class, we'll make two eggnogs: one rich and boozy, and one light and non-alcoholic.

3. A Day in the Life of a Trinity Catholic Celtic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 15, Trinity Catholic High School, 1400 E 17th Ave, Hutchinson. Visit day for any 8-11th grade student. There will be mass, tours, experience a class, enjoy lunch and more. Go to www.trinity-hutch.com or call 620-662-5800 to register.