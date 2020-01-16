Hutchinson city manager John Deardoff has about 10 weeks remaining on the job, and “front and center” as he wraps up work is a hotel/convention center — or rather lack of one — in Hutchinson.

The Atrium Hotel and Conference Center, 1400 N. Lorraine St., closed its doors Dec. 20. Deardoff learned of the closing from the media, but it was "underperforming for years,” he said, so the closing was not a complete surprise.

The shutdown occurred, however, before a clear strategy had emerged from City Hall for an alternative hotel/convention center.

“This is really frustrating for me,” Deardoff said in Wednesday's State of the City comments, as he recounted the lack of enthusiasm from private developers and the slow progress in talks about a solution.

“It’s got to work on paper financially,” Deardoff said, and “the biggest part of that is the hotel piece.” The property has to have a steady occupancy, he said. Conventions are “a very, very small piece” of the financial viability of a hotel and convention center, he said later Wednesday.

Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber president and CEO Debra Teufel said that with the closing of the Atrium and with its Texas-based owner Joshua Joseph saying he wanted to sell the property, she hoped they could bring Joseph and city-advising Leisure Development LLC parties together to talk.

Deardoff said he thought he last talked to the Atrium owner before the December closing. Steve Olson, CEO of Leisure Hotels and Resorts, Johnson County, said he didn’t think he had ever talked to the Atrium owner.

“We need to be a little more aggressive and get a direction,” Deardoff said Wednesday.

Options

In a phone interview Wednesday, Olson said it was his understanding that the city was pursuing either the replacement or the purchase of the existing hotel and convention center, but added that it should be verified with Deardoff.

Deardoff said they were “looking at a lot of options,” but the city had not made an offer to buy the Atrium. Certainly, the Atrium location is still on the table, Deardoff said. “I’ve got some other options that I can’t really talk about,” he said.

One decision is to figure out how to reuse the meeting rooms at Atrium — newer and considered in better shape than the motel rooms — or to consider whether to start from scratch and build elsewhere, according to Deardoff.

Olson’s advice if the city is to rescue the Atrium is to bulldoze the Atrium motel rooms, partly because of the aging infrastructure, including plumbing and outdated configuration of the rooms.

“Everything that’s built now is three to five stories high for visibility,” Olson said. "Plus, you have more parking.”

“I don’t know if that’s the option they’ll choose,” Olson said. “There’s a lot that needs to be done before they can make a decision. I know John’s engaged in the process and trying to make it happen."

The question, Olson said, is whether it is cheaper to build new or to rehabilitate and reuse part of the Atrium.

The Atrium at least is in the appropriate location, in Olson’s opinion, because it is along K-61 and in an area of motels, restaurants, and retail. Olson is opposed to putting a hotel and convention center on the Kansas State Fairgrounds, along Main Street, because it wouldn’t offer the visibility the hotel would need to succeed.

“I’ve given them a lot of different options to consider,” Olson said. As to whether Leisure Hotels and Resorts would be a potential developer, Olson said, it’s difficult to say it would build a hotel when the location hasn’t been determined.

‘Underdemolished’

Leisure started in Hutchinson in the mid-1980s. The Atrium property under previous owners fell into financial straits, and Olson said, “I functioned as a receiver of the property twice.”

"Honestly, I've been pretty much volunteering my time, visiting with them on what the options might be," Olson said, because of his interest in Hutchinson.

Obviously, the city needs a convention center, he said. The city has to come up with the best solution for it, whether that includes us or not, Olson said.

Olson doesn't think Hutchinson is overbuilt in terms of motel rooms.

"I think they're underdemolished," he said.