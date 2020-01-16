1. Third Thursday: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 15, Memorial Hall, Hutchinson. More than 30 community groups, agencies, and businesses will have informational booths set up along the floor of Memorial Hall, plus food and drinks will be available for purchase from a variety of Downtown Hutchinson restaurants and breweries. Live music and stage performances and info sharing will also take place throughout the evening. For more information on Third Thursday, visit thirdthursdayhutch.com or the Third Thursday Facebook and Instagram pages.

2. Coffee at the Cosmo: Stained Glass Astronaut Memorial: 9 a.m. Jan. 16, Cosmosphere, 1100 N. Plum St., Hutchinson. Free to the public, coffee and pastries are provided. Presentation "Stained Glass Astronaut Memorial," with special guest, Randy Rayer of Rayer's Bearden Stained Glass Supply Inc. Rayer will present about the creation of the stained glass artwork at the Cosmosphere. Produced and donated by 19 Kansas artists, the Cosmosphere stained glass window is a memorial art piece that includes authentic pieces of Apollo 1, Columbia and Challenger in honor of 17 fallen astronauts aboard those missions.

3. Third Thursday Artist Reception: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 16, The Clayworks at Disability Supports, 1125 N. Main, Hutchinson. Recognizing gallery guests Ellen Rohl and Ande Hall. Light refreshments and wine will be provided.