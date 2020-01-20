MTS Contracting Inc. will begin masonry repair work on the exterior of Wellington High School today. The masonry work is necessary to stop water from leaking into the building. Workers will be onsite working Monday-Thursday each week and will coordinate with the school on days where noise might be an issue.

The masonry issues were discovered by a structural engineer that was hired to evaluate the building and explore the source of the leaks. The engineer presented his findings and recommendations to the BOE at their July meeting. The BOE discussed and reviewed contractor bids and recommendations at their August meeting. A bid was chosen and final details of the project were approved at the September meeting. More details can be found in the BOE minutes on the USD 353 website under the Board of Education tab.

The project is scheduled to be completed by July 3rd, 2020. Updates will be provided as necessary.