A 75-year-old Overland Park man was taken to a local hospital after the semi-trailer he was driving crashed Sunday afternoon on a highway in south Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:37 p.m. on US-75 highway at S.W. 42nd Street.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, James K. Belcher was driving a 2018 Volvo semi north on US-75 when the rig left the roadway to the right, striking a sign pole.

Belcher, who was wearing his seat belt, was reported to have suffered minor injuries. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Topeka.