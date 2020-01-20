The Wellington Crusader Club got the approval of the city park board to build a shelter near the tennis courts at Sellers Park after the club received a donation from a charitable group to fund the project.

Jared Brown, a member of the Crusader Club, would not reveal how much the donation was, but said it “will take care of the entire shelter. No city or public funds are required. The entire project is covered by donations.”

The group giving the donation wishes to remain anonymous, he said.

The 20-foot by 32-foot shelter will include benches and have a red and gray color scheme to match the tennis courts.

Anarose White, a member of the park board, said the shelter will be “very attractive and it’s going to coordinate with existing structures in Sellers Park.

The shelter will be a “community asset” and “aesthetically pleasing,” Brown said. The group giving the donation “wanted to do something to beautify the city,” Brown said.

Brian Aufdengarten, Wellington High School tennis coach, had been pushing to get a shelter built at Sellers Park, Brown and White said.

White said, “I want to make sure the space is shared with the whole community, not just people in the tennis world because Sellers Park uses football, baseball and tennis. The park is used by church groups, community groups, the Wheat Festival car show and the whole community.

Craig Construction will build the facility, which will not be a long-term project. Brown would like to see it completed this spring or early summer, he said.

White would like to see more projects at city parks.

“As a park board member, I’m also hoping we can encourage other groups to put in more public restrooms in our public parks,” she said.







