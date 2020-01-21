The Kiwanis, of Wellington, has seen its club membership - its existence, really - ebb and flow with the years. But after a few years of being dormant, the international civic group dedicated to youth has a presence in town again and it has revived a Wellington tradition.

At 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, the Kiwanis will host its Groundhog’s Pancake Feed at the Freewill Baptist Church, 802 E 16th St. All proceeds will go toward the Wellington Public Library.

“The church is gracious to let us use their facility,” Bob DeJarnett, Kiwanis president, said.

DeJarnett, who has scrapbooks full of local Kiwanis history, has been associated with the club for decades, along with his parents, who have since passed away. He also has had two brothers and a son in the club.

Back in the ‘90s, there was a morning Kiwanis Club and evening club, each with around 25 to 30 members. But when the club shut down a few years ago, DeJarnett was one of only three members left.

“It’s kind of like churches,” DeJarnett said. “Memberships are going down. It’s just that people are so into other things & they’ve got so much with work, kids, kids’ games and members saying they can’t be at meetings.”

When the Wellington Kiwanis folded, the club turned over some of its projects like Operation Holiday to the Lions Club. Kiwanis sponsors a group called Action Club, made up of individuals from Futures Unlimited, but when the Wellington club disbanded that sponsorship was given to the Arkansas City Kiwanis

“Kiwanis is pretty close,” DeJarnett said. “If somebody can’t handle something we shift it to another group. Ark city helped us out there.”

The Wellington Kiwanis started to re-establish in 2018, the first year it brought back its pancake feed. The club also donated money for the Wellington High School choir to go to New York City in the spring of 2019 with DeJarnett coming along as one of the trip sponsors.

“We also fed the band this last football season,” DeJarnett said. “We served them hotdogs & stuff before home games. Last year we donated some cash and spent a lot of volunteer hours helping junior & middle school golf. This year we’re going to feed at the middle school golf tournament. We’ll serve players of all teams. We try to do as much as we can.”

The local Kiwanis had to gain 10 members to be recognized by the international club. Currently, there are around 15 members “and we’re huntin for more,” DeJarnett said.

Gregg Elkins, another Wellington Kiwanis veteran said, “I feel really good this time around. It’s leaning toward what it used to be. A lot of young people with fresh ideas and energy are involved. There’s a lot of old timers too, but it takes a combination of everyone to make it work.”

Elkins recalled Jim Chisholm, a stalwart member of Kiwanis and school teacher, who at various times wore such hats as treasurer and president of the club.

“He was a good organizer and motivator and you did not want to upset Mr. Chisholm,” Elkins said. “He wasn’t gonna let that club pass away but after he died, we didn’t have his enthusiasm to motivate people.

Now Elkins feels positive again.

“We all feel like the spirit of Jim Chisholm is upon us,” he said.