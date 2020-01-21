A 6-year-old Wellington boy named Jarek got the all-star treatment Monday evening when a limousine rolled into his neighborhood to escort him and his family and friends to the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) show at Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena.

Staff from Sumner County Hospital were on hand, holding up signs with messages like “We believe in you, Jarek.” They all know Jarek, who has muscular cancer.

“We put together a gift basket of his favorite things,” Ashley Lunkenheimer, chief nursing officer at the hospital said. “We found out he was gonna get to go to the show downtown. We thought it would be a fun way for him to get a ride in a limo for the first time so I called several places and found Artistic Limo who was willing to do it for us so we pooled together and got it booked and it was so exciting to surprise him.”

The hospital reached out to Jarek’s mother, Megan Conrad, last Friday with their idea and she said they would love it, Lunkenheimer said. They coordinated to make it a special event for Jarek.

“I just think Wellington is a wonderful community to come together to do this for one of its citizens,” Conrad said after she, Jarek and the other family and friends had boarded the limousine.

In Jarek’s basket were such things as a Freddy’s Frozen Custard gift card and a wrestling belt with NWO (New World Order) on the buckle. Jarek remained quiet and calm throughout the celebration, but did say his favorite wrestler is John Cena.

“I have a 6-year-old little old boy and I can just imagine how wonderful it is to have something to look forward to and a happy day to have as a family,” Lunkenheimer said. “We wanted it to be a special night for this family that they’ll never forget. For us to be able to make it so special and beautiful is such a privilege.”

The chauffeur, David Burns, who has driven several celebrities, said, “This is what it’s all about. These are my favorite kinds of runs, where we do something good for everybody.”