Pratt High School wrestlers collective impressive wins.

The Greenbacks had an exciting day on Saturday, Jan. 18 in Clearwater, as the boys wrestlers won the Clearwater tournament, placed eight of their wrestlers, and Devon Weber received an Outstanding Wrestler award.

Those who placed at the tournament were Devon Weber 1st, Koda Dipman 1st, Hunter Huber 1st, Kaiser Pelland 2nd, Hogan Thompson 2nd, Dylan Cox 3rd, Iziah Cook 3rd, and Jesus Ornelas 4th.

“The boys made improvements during the day in setups, attacks and mental toughness,” Thompson said. “There are still some basic improvements that must be made over the next month to be where we need when the post season arrives, but each day like this gets us a step closer to where we need to be down the road.”

Junior Devon Weber of the 113 lb. division took first place for the day, and also won the coaches’ votes for the Outstanding Wrestler Award.

“Devon is focused and ready for the next challenge,” Thompson said.

Weber moves on with an impressive record of 23-1 for the season.

Sophomore Koda Dipman has as near perfect record as well, 22-2 for the season, and took first place at the Clearwater Tournament for the 132 lb. division.

Senior Hunter Huber, 195 lbs., won first place at the tournament, putting his record at 16-4 for the season.

“Hunter has looked really solid the last few tournaments,” Coach Thompson said.

“Each wrestler made adjustments, whether in positioning or with their mental game, or both, which is a good sign as the training continues for the post season in February,” Coach Thompson said.

The next boys varsity tournament is Friday and Saturday in Hays.