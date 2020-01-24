The senior enlisted member of Fort Leavenworth’s 15th Military Police Brigade died Monday, according to a news release from the Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth.

Command Sgt. Maj. William A. Ramsey was found unresponsive in his Basehor residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ramsey, 48, was a native of Arizona who claimed Richmond, Virginia, as his home of record. He entered the Army in 1989 and served at every level of enlisted leadership during his career.

“The soldiers, families and friends of the 15th Military Police Brigade are deeply saddened by the loss of Command Sgt. Maj. Ramsey,” Col. Caroline K.M. Smith, commander of the 15th Military Police Brigade, said in a news release. “His absence will be felt throughout the brigade. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The cause of death remains under investigation by military and civilian authorities.